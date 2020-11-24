Low expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds to parts of country

Heavy rain is expected for Nelson, Marlborough and Mount Taranaki, while severe gales are on the cards for Northland and Auckland.

Drenching downpour rain storm water is overflowing off the tile shingle roof. Source: istock.com

With a large low pressure system moving slowly over the country today and tomorrow, MetService has issued a heavy rain watch and strong wind watch for these respective areas.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Mount Taranaki until 6am tomorrow due to periods of heavy rain forecast.

Meanwhile, periods of heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms are possible for Nelson, west of Motueka. A heavy rain watch is in place there until 11am tomorrow.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for Nelson, east of Motueka, and western Marlborough until 2pm tomorrow.

Periods of heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms are also possible for these places.

In a tweet, MetService said the Nelson region could see 40 to 60 millimetres of rain fall in 12 hours from late tonight.

In the north, a strong wind watch is in place for Northland and Auckland until 6am Saturday.

MetService is warning southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places at times.