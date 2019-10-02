TODAY |

Louis Theroux chats to John Campbell about his upcoming New Zealand show

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland

Intrepid British documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux has spoken about what inspires him to seek out some of humanity's oddities.

Theroux is known for his work interviewing people like born again Christians, porn stars, survivalists, black nationalists, hypnotists, Indian gurus, gangsta rappers and many more groups on the fringes of society.

His unassuming and straight-forward manner seemingly has a disarming effect on many of his subjects, who most often willingly let him share completely in their lives.

Speaking this morning to John Campbell on TVNZ 1's Breakfast, Theroux said while many of his subjects are hateful on the outside, there's often a common element of wanting to connect on the inside.

Humans are, by their essence, imperfect and unique, he said, and referenced philosopher Kant, who said that "from such crooked wood as that which man is made of, nothing straight can be made".

Lous Theroux will perform his "Without Limits" show in Auckland next year at the Civic Theatre on January 10.

Watch the full interview above.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Theroux will be touring New Zealand early in 2020. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:25
All Blacks shoot down reporter critical of Ardie Savea’s new goggles at World Cup - 'It's the right move'
2
Auckland bar and eatery mocks woman asking about vegan options
3
Outspoken Israel Folau critic TJ Perenara hopes All Blacks ready for first openly gay player
4
Aucklanders warned to brace for strong winds, while thunderstorms, snow expected elsewhere
5
Australian political kingmaker makes it her mission to heal Anzac friendship
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:37

Importance of measles vaccination stressed once again, after two women lose unborn babies

Aucklanders warned to brace for strong winds, while thunderstorms, snow expected elsewhere
00:59

Master carver hopes to gift taonga to All Blacks as they defend Rugby World Cup title

Auckland bar and eatery mocks woman asking about vegan options