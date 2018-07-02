Loud ear hair trimmer has user bristling at its high decibels

John Sayer got fed up with his irritating nose and ear hairs and bought a Remington trimmer to deal to them. Only problem - it was incredibly loud.

He tested the ear trimmers at 87-88 dB - health and safety rules say for any noise above 85 decibels, you should wear protective gear.

So here’s the problem - how do you trim your ear hair while wearing ear muffs for safety? John came to Fair Go because he'd emailed Remington with the problem and got no reply. John says he’d like Remington to redesign the trimmers so they’re kinder on his ears.

Remington NZ says John had emailed a non-NZ Remington address - not sure why they didn’t reply but Remington NZ reckons if they’d been told about the noise, they would have answered.

They say the trimmer noise should be 75 decibels or less, they wonder if John is testing his incorrectly, and they would like to test the trimmers themselves. In any event, Remington say they are happy to replace or refund John’s trimmers.