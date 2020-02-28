TODAY |

Lotto gears up for record breaking night with 2,000 tickets sold every minute

Source:  1 NEWS

With $50 million up for grabs in tonight's Lotto draw, today is on track to become the busiest day in the company's history.  

Source: Seven Sharp

According to Lotto NZ, more than 1.9 million tickets have been sold nation wide with 2,000 tickets being bought every minute. 

"Stores around the country are buzzing as Kiwis pick up a ticket to be part of Lotto NZ history. We’re seeing queues out the door in some places,” said Marie Winfield, Head of Communications at Lotto NZ.

The total ticket count has already beaten the number entered into to last Wednesday's $42 million draw with the busiest period for ticket sales yet to come at 5 tonight.

Lotto says 2.5 million tickets are now expected to be entered in to tonight's draw with Kiwis across the country holding out hope they will become New Zealand's next multi-millionaire. 

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Chaos at Auckland supermarkets as shoppers stock up amid coronavirus fears
2
Breakfast presenter Hayley Holt breaks down in tears after powerful report on police mistreatment of Māori
3
Jacinda Ardern talks tough while standing next to Scott Morrison: 'Do not deport your people and your problems'
4
How does Lotto's $50 million must win draw actually work?
5
First case of coronavirus confirmed in New Zealand
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police seek witnesses after shooting in Auckland's Mount Roskill

'This is the worst'- Kiwi dairy farmers on the drought gripping the North Island

Man arrested following homicide near Manurewa

00:33

Chaos at Auckland supermarkets as shoppers stock up amid coronavirus fears