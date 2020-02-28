Lotto gears up for record breaking night with 2,000 tickets sold every minute

With $50 million up for grabs in tonight's Lotto draw, today is on track to become the busiest day in the company's history.

Source: Seven Sharp

According to Lotto NZ, more than 1.9 million tickets have been sold nation wide with 2,000 tickets being bought every minute.

"Stores around the country are buzzing as Kiwis pick up a ticket to be part of Lotto NZ history. We’re seeing queues out the door in some places,” said Marie Winfield, Head of Communications at Lotto NZ.

The total ticket count has already beaten the number entered into to last Wednesday's $42 million draw with the busiest period for ticket sales yet to come at 5 tonight.