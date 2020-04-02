A look back at the magazine titles that have come to the end of an era

The Bauer Media Group today announced the closure of its wide-ranging New Zealand business and with it many of the magazine titles that have reflected who we are, decade after decade.

The Listener, New Zealand Woman’s Weekly, Woman’s Day, North and South and Metro are magazines familiar to many Kiwis.

The company has blamed it’s difficulties on the Covid-19 crisis saying it could not see advertising returning to pre-lockdown level.