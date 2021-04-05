'Long and rolling' — More than 7000 feel magnitude 6.2 quake east of East Cape

Shaking has been felt by more than 7000 people across the east of the North Island after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck east Te Araroa in the East Cape tonight.

Earthquake 120 km east of Te Araroa. Source: GeoNet

The earthquake registered as "moderate" by GeoNet, and was centred 120km north-east of Te Araroa near Gisborne at a depth of 22km.

It struck at 7.37pm, GeoNet said.

As of 7.48pm, 7200 people reported feeling the earthquake on GeoNet. Most people described the shaking as "weak" or "light".

Civil Defence said there wasn't a tsunami threat as a result of the earthquake.

Kāpiti Coast District Councillor Gwynn Compton tweeted: "Noticed that one, not a big shake in Kāpiti, but enough to see the lights swaying."