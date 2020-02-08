London-based Kiwi named UK New Zealander of the Year for efforts after Christchurch terror attacks

As the first anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attacks approaches, two UK-based Kiwis have been recognised for their fundraising efforts.

Business woman Tania Bearsley and comedian Jarred Christmas were both finalists at a glitz and glamour event for the prestigous UK New Zealander of the Year award.

When the terror attacks shattered the peace in Christchurch almost a year ago there was an outpouring of solidarity on the other side of the world.

After the attack, Porirua-born Tania Bearsley organised a vigil in Trafalgar square.

Thousands attended, as the world's media showcased Kiwi spirit at its best.

“So what does it mean to me? it's been a beautiful journey but it wasn’t me alone - I may have led the charge, someone had to, but I was supported by so many people to make that happen,” she told 1 NEWS.

Christchurch comedian Jarred Christmas staged a comedy event in London, raising money for the victims and families.

“I've got a very limited skill set, I’m hopeless at DIY, I’m hopeless at admin but what I can do is make people laugh and I have lot of friends who can do that,” he says.

Of the 11 nominations, the judging panel agreed Ms Bearsley and Mr Christmas were picked for their personal and invaluable contribution in the UK for promoting the interests of New Zealand and New Zealanders.

Ms Bearsley won the award and said it was an honour to be a Kiwi.