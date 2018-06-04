 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Logging companies in Tolaga Bay may be investigated after debris strewn everywhere during floods

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Logging companies operating in Tolaga Bay may be investigated after a deluge of logging debris left strewn over properties, roads and in rivers from flash flooding yesterday morning.

Tolaga Bay,north of Gisborne, was hit by torrential rain overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

Local residents say they've been warning for years about the mismanagement of forestry slash. The residents say they were lucky to escaped unharmed as a torrent of debri blasted through properties.

Farmer Dean Bresnell said locals had spent about five years petitioning the council for stricter rules on slash management.

"There has been meetings here in huis here in Uawa regarding issues the community have raised about the amount of wood, so it's definitely been an ongoing thing and not just here in Uawa, in lots of parts of Gisborne and the coast especially, it's definitely been raised with the council prior to this," Mr Brensell said.

The slash caused widespread damage along the East Coast during the weekend's storm when it clogged up the Waiomoko river - flowing into paddocks and onto roads.

The debris was likely to have come from two logging companies in the area and an investigation would be launched, Gisborne District Council Environmental Services director Nick Zaman said.

"To put it into context we have had 266mm of rain in a 24-hour period, so there 's been land slips, but there might also have been practices in terms of what forestry companies have been doing ... and we'll be investigating ... it is very much likely to be a combination of both," Mr Zaman said.

Resident Linda Goff said she woke up to find a river of water around 3m deep running underneath her elevated house.

"We had a huge big cage trailer and we found out that it's down in the river, and that's moved from behind a bus and been dragged right out ... it's just the power of these logs. This would not have happened if these logs were not left to be washed down into our rivers," Ms Goff said.

Hikurangi Forest Farms, which operated in area, said it was puzzled by how much debris there was.

"Looking at the amount of slash involved in this particular incident, it's beyond precedent. We're not quite sure where this has come from," Hikurangi Forest Farms general manager Ian Brown said.

Several of the logs appeared to be very old, he said, but the company had invested reducing waste over recent years.

An online petition set up last night calling for stricter controls on forestry debris has nearly 1000 signatures.

Earlier today the council said 61 bridges in the Tolaga Bay catchment were shut due to flooding, as authorities were on alert for more heavy rain and flooding in an already-sodden Tolaga.

Wigan bridge on Tauwhareparae Road out of Tolaga Bay was twisted and had moved at least 30cm after the flash flooding, the council said.

As a result, Tauwhareparae Road from Paroa Road onward will be closed for at least two weeks.

The council said it was currently inspecting about 10 other bridges with safety concerns, and all 61 bridges in the catchment would be examined over the next few days.

Related

Natural Disasters

Gisborne

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: Breakfast

00:41
2
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Jacinda Ardern releases additional details surrounding upcoming birth of child

3
Steven Adams

Steven Adams cracks Forbes' top 100 richest sportspeople list, female athletes miss out

4
Mel B in a Jenny Craig advertisement.

Jenny Craig Australia fined over misleading ad featuring Mel B

5
FILE - In this May 13, 2004 file photo, designer Kate Spade poses with handbags and shoes from her next collection in New York. Law enforcement officials say Tuesday, June 5, 2018, that New York fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her apartment in an apparent suicide. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Kate Spade, American designer whose bags carried women into adulthood, is dead at 55

Zane Paki recieves his medal from Dame Patsy Reddy.

Knife attack bravery award: 'At the time it was just adrenaline'

Zane Paki stepped in and took a murderer's knife away in Auckland after the attacker turned on another man, shortly after killing his wife.

Criminal charges laid against ANZ Bank in cartel case

The charges relate to trading in ANZ shares by Deutsche Bank and Citigroup.

02:28
The pair were asked if they were concerned with the baby’s future privacy.

Destination of Jacinda Ardern's baby's first outing on world stage revealed

I NEWS understands the newborn will travel abroad with the Prime Minister later this year.

01:49
Tens of millions of dollars are being spent on those struggling – but not all beneficiaries are following the rules.

Tenants behaving badly: Government expects to recoup $5m from emergency housing recipients who didn’t follow the rules

Tens of millions of dollars are being spent on those struggling – but not all beneficiaries are following the rules.

00:27
Officials warned the public to stay away from the plume because it can irritate skin and eyes and make it difficult to breathe.

Watch: Massive clouds of steam form mesmerising sight, as lava strikes ocean off Hawaii

Officials warned the public to stay away from the plume because it can make it difficult to breathe.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 