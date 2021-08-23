Lockdown extended: What you need to know

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced New Zealand will remain at Level 4 until at least Friday night, with Auckland set to remain in lockdown until at least August 31.

It comes as the country recorded a further 35 new cases on Monday, taking the overall total to 107 cases since the first case last Tuesday.

Key facts:

The entire country other than Auckland will remain in Level 4 lockdown until at least midnight Friday August 27. The settings will be re-assessed on Friday afternoon.

Auckland will remain in Level 4 until at least midnight Tuesday August 31. The settings will be reviewed on Monday August 30.

New Zealand's current case number sits at 107, including 35 new cases Monday.

There are currently 338 locations of interest nationwide. New locations include Westfield Newmarket and Sylvia Park on August 14.

Ardern said given the number of cases and quick spread of cases, Auckland needed to remain in lockdown for the full 14-day virus period.

"We need more information, we need more certainty. We don't want to take any risks with Delta," she said.

"If the world has taught us anything it is to be cautious with this variant of Delta."

The prime minister warned Delta had yet to peak and Auckland in particular was not guaranteed to exit Level 4 next Tuesday.