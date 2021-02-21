Local councillor applauds South Auckland community over response to latest Covid-19 outbreak

The community of South Auckland has been congratulated for their response to last week’s Covid-19 community cases and subsequent lockdown.

By Connor Stirling

A couple and their daughter, who studies at Papatoetoe High School, tested positive for the virus last Sunday.

The cases prompted the Auckland region to move to Alert Level 3, while the rest of the country moved to Alert Level 2, for a period of three days.

On Q+A this morning, local councillor Efeso Collins told Jack Tame the family, whānau, students and staff at Papatoetoe High School had shown “real maturity.”

There’s been “a desire to say this is what it looks like to be part of the team of five million”.

“I think it's important for all of us to look at this is what the team of five million looks like, these people are leading by example, so I completely applaud their efforts,” he said.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has also applauded the efforts of those involved.

“I really want to thank Papatoetoe High School, its leaders staff, students and the wider community for the brilliant way they have responded to this week’s developments,” he said on Wednesday.