Livid Health Minister lambasts 'acts of selfishness' as man with Covid-19 escapes isolation in Auckland

Health Minister Chris Hipkins has lambasted recent "acts of selfishness" by people in managed isolation as a man last night escaped to visit an Auckland CBD supermarket.

The man returned to isolation the same night and tested positive for Covid-19 this morning.

"Whilst we are reviewing all of our systems I want to be clear that the obligations and responsibilities on the individuals in these facilities is to follow the rules which will keep our team of five million safe," Mr Hipkins said at a media briefing this afternoon.

"It is completely unacceptable that we have now had two people let everybody else down by breaking the rules, leaving facilities and putting everyone at risk.

"These are acts of selfishness that we intend to use the full weight of the law to stop."

He says the Government is now immediately reviewing security and smoking arrangements at isolation facilities.

Mr Hipkins' comments come as a 32-year-old man, who had arrived in New Zealand on July 3 from New Delhi, India, briefly escaped isolation at the Stamford Plaza hotel last night and visited a supermarket.

The supermarket he visited was a Countdown on Victoria Street West in the city's CBD. It has now been closed as a precaution.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb confirmed that the man is now facing criminal charges.

Mr Hipkins said public health services have conducted a thorough interview with the man, as well as viewed CCTV footage of his movements, and concluded that the risk of him having passed the virus to anyone is low, as there was no close contact with any customers or staff.

The man climbed a fence about 6.50pm while outside smoking, as a section of fencing was being replaced.

Security staff tried to follow him, but couldn't catch up, and police were called.

He then returned to the facility and was interviewed by police.

It comes after a 43-year-old woman absconded from Auckland's Pullman Hotel on foot shortly before 6.20pm on Saturday.