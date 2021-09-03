Live updates: Man shot dead after 'multiple people' injured at West Auckland supermarket

1 NEWS brings you live updates after a man was shot dead by police after he allegedly injured 'multiple people' at a New Lynn supermarket in West Auckland this afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



- One person has been shot dead by police after injuring multiple people at Countdown in LynnMall, Auckland.



- Five people - three of whom are in a critical condition - have since been transported to Auckland City, Waitakere and Middlemore Hospitals.



- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been briefed on the situation. Ardern and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster will hold a press conference at 5.15pm.



LIVE UPDATES



4.32pm: A woman who was waiting to get the all-clear after receiving her Covid-19 vaccine at a nearby pharmacy has described to 1 NEWS the scenes of chaos as it unfolded.



"We heard the gunshots and then people in the pharmacy shut down everything and then we only went to the rooms," she said.

4.21pm: In a statement, Countdown general manager safety, Kiri Hannifin, told 1 NEWS they are "devastated by what’s taken place in our Lynnmall store today".



"Once again, our hearts are heavy knowing what our team and customers have witnessed and been through. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and their families, and we will be supporting all of our Lynnmall team," she said.

"Over the last few weeks especially, Kiwis have shown our team such gratitude and kindness and we are particularly devastated that something like this has happened again in one of our stores. It’s difficult to comprehend and the events of today leave our whole team in deep shock.

"We will cooperate with the police in any way we can to understand what’s happened... Countdown Lynnmall will be closed until further notice."

4.11pm: LynnMall said in a statement on its Facebook page that they had been "advised that at an incident has occurred at Countdown LynnMall this afternoon".



"The matter is now in the hands of the police and we’ll continue to provide them with our full assistance. LynnMall is now closed and we will update once we know more," the statement reads.



4.03pm: Three patients in a critical condition and one patient in a serious condition have been transported to Auckland City Hospital; one patient in a moderate condition has been taken to Waitākere Hospital; and one patient in a moderate condition has been taken to Middlemore Hospital.

That makes a total of five people injured in the incident so far, not including the man who was shot dead by police.

3.55pm: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is currently being briefed on the situation.

3.50pm: Auckland City Hospital have no information yet as to how many patients they're getting.

They say they're just preparing their team right now for "whatever outcome".

Ambulances and police are on the scene at LynnMall.



A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS five ambulances and three rapid response units were called to the scene at 2.40pm.



Five people were transported to Auckland City Hospital following the incident.



A person posted video of people rushing out the mall near the Countdown, while witnesses have reported screaming in the supermarket and people with stab wounds.

Witness Jim Taoirangi told 1 NEWS he saw at least two people on the ground with stab wounds, and heard gun shots shortly after.



One man told 1 NEWS he was alerted to the incident after receiving a phone call from his wife, who works inside the Countdown.



"At the time she rang it was all panic, so just a matter of telling her to calm down and all that… And then she turned around and said there was a lot of police around that carpark," he said.

He said she didn’t see anything but described scenes of chaos, and hearing loud bangs.



"It was chaos - absolute chaos. So many bangings, like food was down, cans was dropping on the floor, so much noise. All she said to me was someone got stabbed, but I don’t know the full story."

He says she managed to get out safely, but is understandably quite shaken.



"I think everyone’s in shock at the moment."