LIVE: Low tide fast approaching as volunteers desperately try to refloat stranded Farewell Spit whales

the story so far

  • More than 400 whales have stranded at Farewell Spit.
  • More than 300 are dead, but efforts are underway to save the survivors.

1 NEWS Now will bring you developments from Farewell Spit as they happen.

A 1 NEWS camera captures heart-breaking footage of whales littered everywhere – and rescuers trying to herd the survivors back to sea.
Source: 1 NEWS
Kelsey from Collingwood Area School has been at the spit all day for her first whale rescue.
Source: 1 NEWS

Are you there? Please email video and photos to news@tvnz.co.nz

2.20pm: The surviving whales are split along the beach, Project Jonah says. They are encouraging volunteers to read this guide before heading for Farewell Spit.

1.45pm: The next high tide at Farewell Spit is at 10.45pm - about 9 hours from now. Low tide is is about 4.40pm and volunteers will be pulled out of the water at sundown for their safety. Volunteers are being rotated by Project Jonah co-ordinators to keep them from getting too cold.

1.41pm: Louisa Hawkes of Project Jonah says she has never seen a stranding this big before. "This is quite emotional - it's encouraging to see the number of people who have come out to help ... We're going to give these whales the best chance we can ... Thank you to everybody who has come out to support us, particularly locals and medics who have driven some distance - it's really great to see everybody come out here to help the whales."

1.35pm: Update: About 45 whales have now been refloated, with volunteers forming a "human chain" to discourage the whales from coming back ashore. Blankets have been laid over the surviving whales, and they are being kept wet, and trenches are being dug around the whales to keep them comfortable.

1.30pm: The stranding is within walking distance of a popular cafe, and locals are joining forces with a number of tourists who have come down to take a look.

1.25pm: The area where the whales have stranded is a relatively high spot of Farewell Spit, and whales are known to usually strand further down the spit. This makes rescue efforts much more difficult.

1.05pm: Harrowing footage is coming in of whales making sounds of distress as volunteers try and keep them wet and comfortable.

12.55pm: This stranding is the third largest since records began in the late 1800s.

Around 70 per cent of the 400-odd whales that stranded died, but most of those who remained alive were successfully refloated. 

1 NEWS reporter Emily Cooper brings us the latest from the massive pilot whale stranding in Golden Bay.
Source: 1 NEWS

12.30pm: Our cameraman Sam shot these images of rescuers wading in water, trying to move the surviving whales out to deeper water.

Trained staff and volunteers moved in a line to encourage the refloated whales to swim away from danger.
Source: 1 NEWS

12.25pm: It's currently a waiting game for rescuers, who are desperately hoping the surviving whales won't restrand on the outgoing tide.

Low tide is at 4.36pm. 

12.05pm: Emily says there are a huge number of people helping.

One person told her that most of the whales that were alive have been refloated, but with the tide going out, there are concerns they will beach themselves again.

11.55am: Our reporter Emily Cooper has just arrived at Farewell Spit and is sending back vision.

There are currently dozens of people in the water, trying to coax the refloated whales out to sea by forming a line in the water.

11.35am: It appears many of the whales have been refloated, but there are fears they might strand again.

10.50am: Project Jonah says at this stage no more volunteers are needed until they get through the high tide period and assess what still needs to be done.  

They will have a clearer idea of their success or otherwise by around midday.  


