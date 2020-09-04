Lime makes its way back to Auckland streets after buying out competitor Jump

Micro-mobility operator Lime will have scooters back on Auckland's streets from today, but not in the familiar lime green colour.

Lime scooters in a warehouse, left, and one of Lime's newly-acquired Jump scooters - formerly owned and operated by Uber. Source: Supplied

Lime's application to operate e-scooters was declined by Auckland Council late last year after a braking issue which caused dozens of injuries.

Since then, Lime has acquired to global operations of Jump, which was owned by Uber.

Auckland Council confirmed in a release last month that Lime was among the successful e-scooter applicants for this licence period, along with Beam and Neuron.

Beam and Neuron received a 12-month licence to operate in Auckland, while Lime only received a six month licence.

Lime will be using Jump's fleet of 830 e-scooters, rather than their own scooters.

Auckland Council Director of Regulatory Services Craig Hobb said Lime's operations and safety record will be "closely monitored" during the next six months.

Lime was also given a licence to operate a fleet of 500 Jump e-bikes, along with Beam and Nextbike.

Lime President Joe Kraus said "it is an enormous privilege to have the opportunity to come back and serve the city's transport needs.

"Over the last nine months, we have taken the time to reflect on how we can be a better and more reliable partner to Auckland.

"Our top priority is providing consistent and safe services for our riders while paying special attention to public spaces, pedestrians and vulnerable populations."