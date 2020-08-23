Life-long staunch Republican explains why he's encouraging people not to vote Trump

A life-long supporter of the US Republican Party is now on a campaign to stop people from re-electing Republican President Donald Trump.

Ron Filipkowski has supported the Republicans his whole life, but in 2016 when Trump entered the race, he was left appalled and abstained from voting that year.

He told TVNZ's Q+A programme this morning that if Republicans truly want to "make America great again", it cannot be through Trump.

Mr Filipkoski called Trump "a con man and a fraud", saying that before he entered politics he had supported more Democrats than Republicans.

"If you look at his entire life, he's never really been a conservative," Mr Filipkowski said.

"He's contributed, before 2016, more money to Democrats in his life than Republicans - he contributed to Kamala Harris, he contributed to Hillary Clinton.

"What he did was in 2016 he created, in my opinion, a cartoon character of a conservative, figured out the key points that appeal to conservatives, and turned himself into, like a reality show contestant, into that character.

"It's just been a complete disaster."

Mr Filipkowski said many Republicans had supported Trump only through fear.

"Right after he was elected, and it quickly became obvious to a lot of elected officials around the country that he was a fraud, a lot of them began to speak out against them," he said.

"What he did was he 'primaried' them - he endorsed opponents to run against them within the party and many of them were defeated.

"So as of 2018, a lot of Republicans around the country are afraid to speak out against him because they know that they'll be targeted by him - it's happened hundreds of times all across the country."

Mr Filipkowski said he was planning on abstaining from voting again this year, "but what really pushed me over the edge was how Trump handled the pandemic.

"When it first happened I thought this was going to bail him out - if he handles this well and listens to the experts - and we have great experts in this country - he's going to win re-election," Mr Filipkoski said.

"But he did the opposite - he completely screwed everything up.

"In this country, we never had a lockdown, a true lockdown, like you did.

"During our lockdown months, which were only two, March and April, more than 50 per cent of Americans were still going to work - business as usual because they were considered essential.

"We never had a lockdown, it was very short, and then the president decided in late April that it was more important to get the economy back up and running, because that was a greater threat to his re-election than Covid deaths.

"So we threw everything back open before the pandemic was solved - we continued to allow people to travel freely between states all throughout the country even during the so-called lockdown.

"So that's why we have the mess that we're in."

Mr Filipkowski, who holds an official position selecting judges in Florida, said he thinks speaking out against Trump would likely cost him those positions.

He also said he had to stop going to Republican events due to the almost-religious fervour many Republicans have towards Trump.

"What disheartened me, and I never saw this with any other Republican president or elected official, is the rabidness of the Trump supporters.

"It really isn't like political support - it is more like a political cult - the way they worship him, they don't tolerate dissent, you can't say anything negative about him, they'll shout you down.

"It's really like a cult."

If Trump isn't re-elected this year, Mr Filipkowski says there are others like him within the Republican Party waiting to step into his shoes.

"It's really scary to me - I never thought that so many Republicans would support somebody like him, but the fact that they have causes me to question the party myself, that I've belonged to my whole life."