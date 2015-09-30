Lewis Road Creamery bought by NZ's biggest farmland investment fund

Lewis Road Creamery has been bought by Southern Pastures, New Zealand’s biggest farmland investment fund, for an undisclosed amount.

Source: Breakfast

The purchase of the remaining stake comes after progressive increases in its shareholding of Lewis Road Creamery over the last three years after it initially bought 25 per cent.

“It’s been an incredible journey that started with a simple idea at my kitchen table,” Lewis Road founder Peter Cullinane said.

“To now see the brand mature safely in the hands of investors who are farmers of such integrity and quality is a fantastic conclusion.”

Southern Pastures chair Prem Maan said they see Lewis Road Creamery being part of the transition to carbon neutral dairy in New Zealand.

“We're convinced that farming can be a powerful tool for environmental good in addition to providing economic returns,” he said.