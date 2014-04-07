Levin double-fatal crash: Woman charged with careless driving causing death

A 33-year-old woman is set to appear in court this afternoon after a crash in Levin on Monday (July 9) in which two people died.

Justice Source: 1 NEWS

The woman has been charged with two counts of careless driving causing death and will be appearing in Levin District Court.

The crash occurred near the corner of State Highway 1 and Lindsay Road shortly before 7.30pm in the lower North Island town of Levin.

One person died at the scene and another died a couple of days later in hospital.