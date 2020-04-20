'Let's finish what we started' - Jacinda Ardern asks Kiwis to channel Anzac spirit in fight against Covid-19

Jacinda Ardern has urged Kiwis to channel the spirit of the Anzacs in the fight against Covid-19 saying "let's finish what we started."



The Prime Minister today announced an additional week of Alert Level 4, which will now end on Monday April 27 at 11:59pm.

That day will be a holiday as Anzac Day falls on the Saturday this year.

"This Anzac weekend, enjoy the company of your bubble, stay local and reflect on the amazing sacrifices of our forebears," she said.

"Decades ago they came together in the most testing of circumstances half a world away and helped forge who we are today."

"It was a very, very different battle than the one we are in now, but the character of who we are as a country remains exactly the same.

"So please, stay safe, stay home, stay kind and let's finish what we started," Ms Ardern said.

She went on to say that New Zealanders had done "an exceptional job sticking with an extraordinary task.

"Compared to the rest of the world we have done something that I think is incredible."

Ms Ardern said the extension would "lock in gains" to give more certainty around the elimination of the virus.

"Elimination doesn't mean zero cases, it means zero tolerance for cases."

Midnight on April 22 was the earliest that Alert Level 4 could be lifted.

The Ministry of Health today reported nine new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand to 1440. Twelve people have died from Covid-19.