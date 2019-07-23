TODAY |

Leopard seal spotted on Wellington's waterfront - DOC warns to stay away

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Animals

A leopard seal has been spotted lounging on Wellington’s waterfront.

Police were called to Oriental Bay at 7.20am today where a seal had washed up, near Freyberg Pool.

The Department of Conservation has been notified, and has ranger at the location to keep an eye on the seal and any people stopping by to have a look.

The leopard seal is easily identified by its long slim body and comparatively large fore-flippers, DOC told 1 NEWS. The animal’s disproportionately large head, massive jaws, impressive teeth and tremendous gape give it a snake-like appearance.

Leopard seals primarily inhabit the Antarctic pack ice, but during autumn and winter animals disperse northward throughout the Southern Ocean, sometimes visiting New Zealand.

The leopard seal was spotted in Wellington's Oriental Bay. Source: 1 NEWS

Auckland and Campbell islands are known to have leopard seals annually and the mainland regularly receives visitors. 

Seals are wild animals and will defend themselves if they feel threatened, DOC warned. While they can look harmless, leopard seals can swivel around very quickly from their resting position to attack and can inflict serious injuries to dogs or people. They also can carry infectious diseases.

DOC also warned people to stay at least 20 metres away, don’t disturb seals by making loud noises or throwing things, keep dogs and children away, don’t feed the seals and never attempt to touch a seal.

It is an offence under the Marine Mammals Protection Act 1978 to disturb, harass, harm, injure or kill a seal. A dog owner whose dog attacks a seal could also face prosecution.

Anyone charged with harassing, disturbing, injuring or killing a seal could face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to $250,000. 

Leopard seal on Wellington waterfront. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Leopard seal spotted on Wellington's waterfront - DOC warns to stay away
2
A man was shot dead and a woman was shot and injured on May 1.
Comancheros gang member gets jail for 'execution style killing' in South Auckland
3
The land at Ihumātao is near an area local iwi consider sacred, and is where Flecher plans on developing 480 homes.
Ihumātao protest: Police serve eviction notices at disputed Auckland housing development
4
In the year of the moon landing, the group of women celebrated their own successful mission – motherhood.
Meet the Kiwi women still meeting for coffee, 50 years after giving birth on the same day
5
A composite image of Jacinda Ardern with the Silver Ferns.
Jacinda Ardern says Silver Ferns not getting World Cup prize money an inequity 'no matter what way you cut it'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A file image of two police officers.

Waikato officer's 'warning shots' during pursuit were unjustified, police watchdog finds
03:28
In the year of the moon landing, the group of women celebrated their own successful mission – motherhood.

Meet the Kiwi women still meeting for coffee, 50 years after giving birth on the same day
They plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Taxing agricultural sector before applying technology is 'nonsense', says National
00:14
Nick Hanafin and Abigail Smith began their climb before dawn, and aim to reach the 20th floor.

Greenpeace oil protestors scaling Wellington's tallest building