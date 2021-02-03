Lemon prices have soared to up to $10 per kilo, triple winter prices — here's why

Lemons have been named the latest victim in the supply chain saga, with the price for top-tier lemons soaring up to $10 per kg — three times its average winter price.

Lemon grower and Citrus New Zealand member James Williams told Seven Sharp the reason for the staggering price increase is due to a lack of crops in the summer months, and imports lately have been unable to make up the difference.

"They really produce most of their crop during the winter months, and that's when we export a lot of fruit because we've got too much for what New Zealand can handle in winter, and in the summer months they just don't grow enough, and that's typically when we import," he said.

"At the moment, the importers are not bringing in as much product as what they have in the past."

Williams said the lemon shortage will not be reaching crisis point, however.

"We're a long way from that, but I think we'll be OK," he said. "The next three weeks are going to be tight and then supply will start to come on and start building towards the autumn from there."

Williams said there are "plenty of other options" for people looking to top up their gin and tonic.

He suggested buying lower-grade lemons, which are "significantly cheaper" and have "the same juice inside it" but have "just got a few more marks on the outside".