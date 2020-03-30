'The last thing I want is grief on grief' - Ardern issues plea for people not to attend tangis

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for people not to attend tangis, or funerals, to avoid creating "grief on grief" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New Zealand so far has 589 confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19, after 75 new cases were confirmed by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield today.

Sixty-three people have since recovered from the respiratory illness.

"I understand how deeply distressing this is," Ms Ardern said in a press conference today.

"I cannot imagine right now being in a situation of losing a loved one and not being able to grieve for them in the way that would be traditional for my family or for whānau."

The Prime Minister said while she "felt that distress" of the tangi guidelines, the nationwide lockdown rules must be enforced to avoid further spread.