TODAY |

'The last thing I want is grief on grief' - Ardern issues plea for people not to attend tangis

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for people not to attend tangis, or funerals, to avoid creating "grief on grief" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"The last thing I want is grief on grief," the Prime Minister said today in a press conference. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand so far has 589 confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19, after 75 new cases were confirmed by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield today.

Sixty-three people have since recovered from the respiratory illness.

"I understand how deeply distressing this is," Ms Ardern said in a press conference today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dr Ashley Bloomfield provided the latest figures on Monday Source: 1 NEWS

"I cannot imagine right now being in a situation of losing a loved one and not being able to grieve for them in the way that would be traditional for my family or for whānau."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Marae, funeral directors and grieving whānau are all coming to terms with the new rules. Source: 1 NEWS

The Prime Minister said while she "felt that distress" of the tangi guidelines, the nationwide lockdown rules must be enforced to avoid further spread.

"I know how hard it is, what we're asking people to do, but that is the exact kind of place where we can see this virus spread, and the last thing I want is grief on grief."

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Māori Issues
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New Zealanders living in Australia given access to $12 billion wage subsidy scheme
2
Countdown staff to get lockdown pay boost, specials returning to shelves for shoppers
3
Covid-19 essential work: 'Everyone knows who Craig is'
4
Family of NZ's first coronavirus victim have no idea how she caught it
5
'The last thing I want is grief on grief' - Ardern issues plea for people not to attend tangis
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:59

Tokyo infection spike after Olympic delay sparks questions
00:34

Coronavirus latest: New Zealand cases region-by-region for March 30
00:44

Konrad Hurrell, turns the tables on Covid-19 isolation with solo house party
00:38

Belarus' top football league continues, despite coronavirus mayhem in Europe