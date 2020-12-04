TODAY |

Largest ever collection of Māori art goes on display at Auckland Art Gallery

Source:  1 NEWS

A massive collection of contemporary Māori art is going on display at the Auckland Art Gallery, and will be the largest exhibition in the 132-year history of the gallery.

Toi Tu Ora offers and insight into the development of Māori art from the 1950s to present day. Source: 1 NEWS

Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art offers and insight into the development of Māori art from the 1950s to present day.

It features more than 300 artworks by 110 Māori artists. It'll showcase a range of works, including painting, sculpture, printmaking, clay-making, jewellery and body adornment, photography, digital media, film and installation art.

The gallery is holding a free event for the public tomorrow to celebrate the exhibition opening.

New Zealand
Arts and Culture
Auckland
Māori Issues
