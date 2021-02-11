Largest change to New Zealand rental laws in decades comes into force today

New changes are coming into force today in the largest tenancy law shake-up for landlords and tenants in decades.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The series of new rules will bring an end to the 90-day termination period, making it much harder for renters to be given the boot.

Some landlords fear the new regulations will prove it increasingly difficult to evict renters causing havoc beyond reasons for notice outlined by the Government.

Auckland landlord Peter Lewis told Breakfast today the situation now leaves "draconian punishments" for misbehaving property owners while nothing to reprimand renters.

"Now if your mother lives in a house, let's say next to the Hells Angels or Mongrel Mob, she's going to be required to go along to a tenancy tribunal then stand up where those people are present, give evidence against them and then go home to where they're standing at the front gate whirling their bicycle chains," he said.

The strenuous process is going to prove "really difficult" to give the evidence needed in tribunal hearings to have troublesome renters evicted, he added.

Bidding for rental properties are also banned from today as the Government aims to make tenancy laws fairer for both parties involved.

Rentals must now be advertised along with the price listed and potential new tenants can't offer to pay more as an incentive.

Landlords also aren't able to decline a request for minor changes to their properties from today, as long as it's paid for at the renter's expense.