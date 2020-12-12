TODAY |

Large scrub fire which forced evacuations in Coromandel contained

Source:  1 NEWS

A large scrub fire which forced homes to be evacuated in the Coromandel yesterday afternoon has been contained.

A helicopter is on the scene to help out. Source: Gail New

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were alerted to the blaze in the Pumpkin Hill area yesterday around 2pm.

Police told 1 NEWS several houses on Sailors Grave Road were evacuated, while road closures were in place along State Highway 25.

All residents were allowed back into their homes last night.

Homes evacuated as fire crews battle large scrub fire in Coromandel

The fire has since been brought under control, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

One fire truck remained at the scene overnight to monitor "very minor" flareups.

Several houses were evacuated, while road closures were in place along State Highway 25 following the fire. Source: Supplied / Pete Jackson

A second fire truck is on its way to the scene to assist with the clean-up.


