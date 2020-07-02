Large number of police at Gloriavale investigating alleged sexual abuse

A large number of police have been at the isolated Christian community of Gloriavale today, as an investigation into alleged sexual abuse there continues.

Oranga Tamariki and police have both visited the community over the past week, after the concerns were raised.

Police have confirmed to 1 NEWS they've made initial inquiries into a report received.

A former senior member was convicted of child sex abuse last year and its founder spent time in prison in the mid 1990s.