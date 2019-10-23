Large grass fire near Christchurch was caused by car 'bottoming out'

A large grass fire that was contained west of Christchurch airport was caused by a car 'bottoming out' while driving through a dip in the road, investigators say.

Two crews remain at the scene of the fire on Mcleans Island Road.

A fire investigator determined that a car 'bottoming out' created sparks which ignited grass on the roadside, and quickly spread.

FENZ began battling the blaze since 11 this morning, with seven crews containing the fire.

A firefighter operates a fire truck. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS

There are no reports of any injuries.

In a Facebook post, FENZ said it was "a timely reminder that in hot and dry conditions, fires can start more easily and swiftly spread, rapidly becoming uncontrollable."