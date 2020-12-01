TODAY |

Landslide forces residents of two homes in Porirua to evacuate as wild weather continues to lash region

Source:  1 NEWS

Two households have been evacuated in Porirua after a landslide struck the area shortly after 8 last night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fire crews received 21 weather-related callouts overnight in the Plimmerton area. Source: 1 NEWS

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS one property received minor damage, but its occupants and those in the neighbouring property were evacuated as a precaution.

Council engineers are working on fixing the slip.

Meanwhile, Fire and Energency received 21 weather-related callouts across the Wellington region — the majority in Plimmerton, Hutt Valley and Tawa.

Most were due to surface flooding, but no houses have been compromised.

Your playlist will load after this ad

One resident used a boat to get around the closed roads near Karehana Park.

New Zealand
Wellington
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Spain dismantles migrants' 'dock of shame' in Canary Islands
2
Jacinda Ardern says public bears some responsibility for housing crisis after failed taxation attempts
3
Brother of Whakaari/White Island victim disappointed by charging of tour company
4
'A bit emotional watching this' - The Rock responds to Christchurch boy's video on domestic violence
5
Landslide forces residents of two homes in Porirua to evacuate as wild weather continues to lash region
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:45

Watch: Hilary Barry takes on Grand Marshall role for Auckland Santa Parade

Possum 1080 controls in Hawke's Bay head to Māori land court
03:21

Auckland students and seniors enjoy collaborating on community project
05:22

Wellington woman challenges local councils to do more about menace of plastic nurdles