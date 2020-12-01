Landslide forces residents of two homes in Porirua to evacuate as wild weather continues to lash region

Two households have been evacuated in Porirua after a landslide struck the area shortly after 8 last night.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS one property received minor damage, but its occupants and those in the neighbouring property were evacuated as a precaution.

Council engineers are working on fixing the slip.

Meanwhile, Fire and Energency received 21 weather-related callouts across the Wellington region — the majority in Plimmerton, Hutt Valley and Tawa.

Most were due to surface flooding, but no houses have been compromised.