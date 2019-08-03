Landfill close to being swept away as huge waves pummel West Coast

There’s warning of an imminent ecological disaster on the South Island’s West Coast as heavy seas threaten to expose an old rubbish tip.

Officials fear it’ll be a repeat of the Fox River landfill spill earlier this year.

About seven to 10 metres of coastline has been eaten away by big swells and kingtides after the coast was battered by storm surges today.

But while coastal residents spend another night out of their homes, there’s growing concern that the next high tide will unleash a much bigger problem for the area.

A number of households in Westport were send packing overnight as a combination of heavy swells and high tide landed straight on their doorstep.

Hector resident Sarah Godsiff told 1 NEWS a big wave swept into her home.

The hammering of the waves was felt from Punakaiki up to Karamea.

“Last 24 hours we’ve lost along this coastline anything from seven to 10 metres where there’s a weakness in the embankments,” Buller mayor Gary Howard says.

The sea spat debris everywhere, testing a new fence built to protect the airport runway.

However, it will take a further battering with three days of bad weather still to come.

The rain is also causing issues with the sand barrier defending the Hector landfill.

“It’s the industrial rubbish particularly of concern, it’s 1950s and 60s lead paint, asbestos and all sorts of oils and other nasties,” says Mr Howard.

The mayor says another disaster, like that seen further down the coast at Fox Hill, could be imminent if nothing’s done.

“Once it’s getting into the loose material, it’s going all down the coastline and there won’t be anything to stop it,” says Mr Howard.