TODAY |

Landfill close to being swept away as huge waves pummel West Coast

Kaitlin Ruddock
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Kaitlin Ruddock
West Coast

There’s warning of an imminent ecological disaster on the South Island’s West Coast as heavy seas threaten to expose an old rubbish tip.

Officials fear it’ll be a repeat of the Fox River landfill spill earlier this year.

About seven to 10 metres of coastline has been eaten away by big swells and kingtides after the coast was battered by storm surges today.

But while coastal residents spend another night out of their homes, there’s growing concern that the next high tide will unleash a much bigger problem for the area.

A number of households in Westport were send packing overnight as a combination of heavy swells and high tide landed straight on their doorstep.

Hector resident Sarah Godsiff told 1 NEWS a big wave swept into her home.

The hammering of the waves was felt from Punakaiki up to Karamea.

“Last 24 hours we’ve lost along this coastline anything from seven to 10 metres where there’s a weakness in the embankments,” Buller mayor Gary Howard says.

The sea spat debris everywhere, testing a new fence built to protect the airport runway.

However, it will take a further battering with three days of bad weather still to come.

The rain is also causing issues with the sand barrier defending the Hector landfill.

“It’s the industrial rubbish particularly of concern, it’s 1950s and 60s lead paint, asbestos and all sorts of oils and other nasties,” says Mr Howard.

The mayor says another disaster, like that seen further down the coast at Fox Hill, could be imminent if nothing’s done.

“Once it’s getting into the loose material, it’s going all down the coastline and there won’t be anything to stop it,” says Mr Howard.

High tides are expected for another three days.

For the latest weather forecast click here.
 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Huge waves have slammed the coast today. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Kaitlin Ruddock
West Coast
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:03
1 NEWS weatherman Dan Corbett has this look ahead at what’s in store this weekend.
More snow on the way for parts of South Island
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
3
UK woman jailed for life for murdering two young daughters after they 'got in the way' of sex life
4
In this Sept. 20, 2016, photo, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, right, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy.
Police wait on toxicology reports following death of Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter
5
Vaea Fifita's tribute to younger brother, Albert John Mapa
'It hurts so much' - Grieving Vaea Fifita travelling with All Blacks despite younger brother's sudden death
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Train generic

Wellington train services resume following rockfall
02:19
The University of Auckland is investigating a violent incident between pro-China and pro-Hong Kong students.

Student activist cops abuse following dispute with pro-Beijing supporters
01:44
The National leader said Ms Ardern should have gone during Parliamentary recess.

John Armstrong's opinion: Simon Bridges' 'part-time' dig is a garbage ploy someone like Donald Trump would use
Hoiho.

Hopes hoiho numbers will increase with recovery strategy