Labour won't cut a deal with Greens for Auckland Central electorate seat - Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she's not cutting a deal with the Greens for the Auckland Central electorate seat following experienced National MP Nikki Kaye's resignation today.

Ms Kaye has beat out Ms Ardern herself to get the seat twice previously.

However, while Greens MP Chlöe Swarbrick is contesting the seat, Ms Ardern said she wouldn't be cutting any deals to ensure Labour's support party got back into Parliament.

"That's not something that we've engaged in before and it's not something I see any reason to right now," she told media in Invercargill.

"As I've said for many, many months, Labour hasn't done seat deals in the past, I see no reason to change that."

Ms Ardern did wish Ms Kaye well in her retirement from politics, though.

"With someone quite familiar with the seat of Auckland Central, while I won't speculate on some of those electoral contests, today's the day that someone I know very well has chosen to resign and I just want to acknowledge her contribution to Parliament.

"She's been a very experienced member who I've enjoyed working with and I wish her all the best.

"Someone with a lot of experience has retired in Nikki and I do want to wish her all the best as someone I know personally."

The prime minister wouldn't speculate further on the changes in National, though, including on last week's Covid-19 patient information leak.

National's Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker resigned shortly after confessing he leaked information to the media.

A short time later Michelle Boag, who was the party's former president and someone who had long-standing involvement with the party, also stepped aside from National for her role in giving Mr Walker the numbers, having abused her position as acting CEO of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust.

Ms Ardern said an investigation was being carried out to make sure the Government was doing all it could to protect people's privacy.

However, she added, "I've made a habit of not commenting particularly on what the Opposition is up to, you know, today I see obviously a couple of MPs and ministers there that I had some experience working with who held a lot of experience are departing but those are ultimately, though, all matter for the National Party.

"We're quite focused on what we're doing with our Covid recovery.

"They're obviously going through big changes over in the opposition."