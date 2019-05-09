Labour MPs receive gifts from Huawei which wants to roll out 5G in NZ

TODAY |

It's been revealed several Labour MPs have accepted gifts from controversial Chinese Communication company Huawei. 

MPs have to register interests such as assets, debts and gifts they have received, and the list as at 31 January 2019 was presented to Parliament today.

Police Minister Stuart Nash accepted tickets and hospitality to an All Blacks v France rugby game from Huawei Technologies.

Māori Development, Local Government and Associate Environment Minister Nania Mahuta received Warriors v Canberra Raiders match tickets and hospitality from Huawei New Zealand.

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis accepted All Blacks test tickets from Huawei.

List MP and Junior Whip Kiri Allan received two All Blacks tickets, food, and beverages in Wellington from Huawei.

Huawei wants to role out the 5G network in New Zealand but there is pressure from international partners not to let them. 

The GCSB is still making it's final decision on the matter.

