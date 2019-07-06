TODAY |

Labour to establish independent appeal process for complainants

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

The Labour Party will establish an independent appeal process after recent questions into how it handles allegations against party members.

The National Council, Labour's governing body, released a statement yesterday saying a recent investigation may be appealed by an independent advisor, if the complainants choose to.  

Any appeal would be held by "an independent and experienced expert".

The issue was raised at a Labour meeting in the weekend, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended. 

Labour Party President Nigel Haworth said complainants "asked for an appeal process to be put in place, this decision acknowledges their concern".

"Ensuring the appeal is done by an independent expert who is at arm's length from the party is important for building trust in the process in the future."

Financial, personal and emotional support, as well as ensuring legal advice could be obtained, was to be provided to any person participating in the appeal process, he said.

"The Council is concerned that there is a number of young people involved and ensuring their well-being looked after is at the forefront of our approach," Mr Haworth said.

The Council expected future investigations "of this nature to involve a similar independent and experienced expert".

The Beehive.
The Beehive. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
2
Former All Blacks coach John Hart.
Former All Blacks coach John Hart condemns props, Ben Smith after Wallabies loss
3
Two members of Colombia´s air force, inset, hang from a cable under a helicopter flying a Colombian flag.
Colombia airmen plunge to death wrapped in flag during stunt
4
Sunday’s cameras were allowed into the world of Oranga Tamariki to see what they deal with every day.
'I've seen the dark sides of this country' – Oranga Tamariki social workers describe working on the frontline
5
Strong magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes near Milford Sound, felt as far as lower North Island
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Of the 562 jobs created, under half are full time.

Shane Jones 'almost got run off the road' to Tauranga to make funding announcement
05:51
Hamilton’s Annie Zhewenwu brought 10 tickets from International Paintball Group, but when she tried to book, was given conditions she hadn’t been told about.

Fair Go: Hard-sell paintball company refuses to explain salesperson’s false information
Wakaito Hospital

Waikato Hospital 'almost gridlocked', patients turned away
00:39
The Mowbray family has climbed the ladder by $2 billion in one year to spot number five.

NBR Rich List sees toy tycoons hit spot number five, grow wealth by $2 billion