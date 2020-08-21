TODAY |

Lab technicians processing Covid tests say current working conditions aren't sustainable as they plan strike

Source:  1 NEWS

Hundreds of lab technicians working over twelve hour days during the coronavirus pandemic say current conditions aren't sustainable.

Seven hundred scientists and technicians at southern community laboratories across the country will strike for 24 hours on Friday 4 September. Source: 1 NEWS

Whilst testing for Covid-19 has ramped up around the country, a number of labratory workers that process those swabs have announced they'll walk off the job, demanding better pay.

Images sent to 1 NEWS show the workload scientists and technicians are facing as labs are swamped daily with samples.

Seven hundred Southern Community Laboratories workers across the country will strike for 24 hours on Friday 4 September.

Southern Community Laboratories says negotiations have been ongoing since early April.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
