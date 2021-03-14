Kiwis turning to tiny homes in housing crisis but unable to find land to put them on

There are calls for new rules for tiny homeowners to make leasing land easier.

They want a streamlined system to make the smaller way of living accessible for others trying to get on the property ladder.

One of those is Queenstown's Pete Oswald, who built his tiny home for around $120,000 — far less than the $1.2 million an average home in the southern town costs.

"We designed it exactly how we wanted it, how we wanted to live," he said.

"We enjoy living in the small space and a sense of pride that we are not using a lot of resources building it and living. It's really comfortable, it's our home."

While designing the home was enjoyable, finding a plot of land to buy is less so.

Julie Jacobson organised a tiny home expo in Motueka, and wants a temporary land use permit introduced.

"Landowners who are willing to rent some space at the bottom of their garden or in a paddock have to have a legal way to offer that to people because right now, it's resulting in landowners that mean well but [are] getting themselves into all sorts of trouble."

She says tiny homes are the missing rung on the property ladder, and change needs to come from central Government.

"The idea that it is trying to fit into regulations that are designed for permanent housing isn't common sense."

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is currently looking at new guidelines for building tiny homes, but land use comes under the Environment Ministry, which says it's not looking at any changes.

Oswald is currently parked at a mate's place, but is looking for somewhere permanent put down roots.