Kiwis think Govt not doing enough to address housing crisis as politicians quizzed on how many homes they own

The latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll has revealed the majority of Kiwis think the Government isn't doing enough to make housing more affordable.

The poll asked is the Government doing enough to make housing more affordable?

A whopping 70 per cent said no.

1 NEWS political reporter Maiki Sherman then asked politicians from Labour and National how many homes they own.

“That's a big question Maiki,” Labour’s Willie Jackson replied.

“Geez you have to think about it, do you own quite a bit?” Sherman asked.

“Yeah, yeah, we've got a couple, we've got a couple,” Jackson responded before stating he actually owns three properties.

National’s Gerry Brownlee originally told Sherman he also owns three properties, before clarifying that he actually owns six, with three of them rentals.

Brownlee was asked if he is adding to the housing problem in New Zealand.

“I don't think so, in the end the problem here is supply,” he said.

National’s Nicola Willis says she owns one home, but her parents own three.

Next week the Government will unveil its plan to tackle housing affordability.