Kiwis stuck in Nepal get rescue flight back home

Twenty-seven New Zealanders stuck in Nepal during the global coronavirus crisis are returning home, thanks to a rescue flight arranged by the Australian Government.

Trekkers pass through a glacier at the Mount Everest base camp in Nepal. Source: Associated Press

The commercial charter flight left Kathmandu this morning to head back to Brisbane.

Twenty-three of the Kiwis will then board an Air New Zealand flight later today returning to New Zealand, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS today.

Others overseas are warned that it's "increasingly difficult" to return home, with airlines slashing their flights and countries shutting their borders.

Relieved tourists get mercy flight out of Nepal back to Europe

Nepal is one of the countries bringing in stringent travel restrictions, halting all flights and ground transportation to control the spread of Covid-19.

It's left hundreds of tourists stranded in the country, including the 27 New Zealanders.

Around 5000 Kiwis are registered with SafeTravel as currently travelling overseas, with another 17,000 registered as living permanently overseas.

