Kiwis increasingly turn to online dating apps for love amid Covid-19 lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwis are increasingly turning to online dating amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Tinder app on smartphone (file picture). Source: istock.com

Several online dating apps have seen an increase in use since the lockdown began at midnight on March 25, the NZ Herald reports.

Conversations on dating app Tinder have increased on average by 20 per cent and lasted 25 per cent longer from February 20 to March 26, a Tinder spokesperson said.

Dating app Bumble, where women make the first move, saw a 23 per cent increase in messages being sent around the world, and a 31 per cent increase in video calls from March 15 to March 29, a Bumble spokesperson said.

"This only further validates that when physical connection is limited humans will seek out other means to interact and engage, and video calling is meeting that demand," the spokesperson said.

New Zealand dating sites aren't exempt, either, with Trademe-owned FindSomeone seeing a 54 per cent jump in messages being sent compared to two weeks ago.

New Zealand
Social Issues
Coronavirus Pandemic
Internet
