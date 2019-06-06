TODAY |

Kiwi war hero Charles Upham a 'complicated character', according to new book

Source:  1 NEWS

In times of crisis, we all need stories of courage to put things into perspective and no Kiwi personifies that quite like New Zealand's most decorated war hero, Charles Upham.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Monty Soutar talks about his new book, Whitiki Whiti Whiti E - Māori in the First World War, on TVNZ1’s Breakfast. Source: Breakfast

His exploits in WWII, which saw him become the only soldier in the Commonwealth to be awarded the Victoria Cross twice - are the stuff of legend.

During his research for new novel Searching for Charlie: In Pursuit of the Real Charles Upham VC, author Tom Scott discovered that Upham had been a complicated man.

"He was a singular man and he had a tremendously well-defined sense of social justice," Mr Scott told Seven Sharp. "He was quite prepared to go against the flow."

To find out more about Upham, watch the video above.

New Zealand
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Lotto Powerball hits must-win $50 million jackpot after no one strikes $43m prize
2
Staff at Rotorua cafe isolating after 'casual contact' with Covid-19 positive family
3
Crusaders come clean over damage to Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy after initially denying it
4
Auckland family who tested positive to Covid-19 have connections across city
5
Judith Collins tells Aussie media NZ Government is 'useless', has achieved 'almost nothing'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Major sewer blockage disrupts traffic in Gisborne
05:29

ASB Good as Gold: Caring grandparents step in to raise grandchildren after they lose mum to cancer

Air NZ boss hopes latest disruption will not be 'lengthy and difficult'
03:12

Auckland lockdown set to wipe out $70m over three days in major blow to economy