Kiwi war hero Charles Upham a 'complicated character', according to new book

In times of crisis, we all need stories of courage to put things into perspective and no Kiwi personifies that quite like New Zealand's most decorated war hero, Charles Upham.

His exploits in WWII, which saw him become the only soldier in the Commonwealth to be awarded the Victoria Cross twice - are the stuff of legend.

During his research for new novel Searching for Charlie: In Pursuit of the Real Charles Upham VC, author Tom Scott discovered that Upham had been a complicated man.

"He was a singular man and he had a tremendously well-defined sense of social justice," Mr Scott told Seven Sharp. "He was quite prepared to go against the flow."