TODAY |

Kiwi travellers caught up in Hong Kong airport protest left scared and frightened

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Travel
Auckland
Asia

By Wilson Longhurst

New Zealanders caught up at a mass protest at Hong Kong International Airport have described feeling scared and frightened, after the terminal was brought to a standstill by anti-government demonstrators.

An Air New Zealand flight that landed in Auckland this morning was one of the last to leave before all flights were cancelled for the rest of the day.

Travellers on the flight told 1 NEWS they were relieved to get away.

"When they closed the doors we were told that we were very lucky; we were going to be the last plane that left Hong Kong," Wellington resident Kay Burgess said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

All departing flights were cancelled as the pro-democracy protests continue. Source: Breakfast

Another Kiwi traveller said, "It was pretty frightening because I've never seen so many people".

Protestors ramped up four days of disruption at Hong Kong airport overnight and authorities were left with no choice but to cancel more than 160 flights.

One New Zealander described having to be guided through the demonstrators to make it to her flight.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

"Three men led us right through single-file – a whole group of us – through the crowd and they were pressing both sides; so it was scary."

A Cathay Pacific service bound for Auckland was rescheduled and is now set to land this afternoon.

Some New Zealanders in Hong Kong chose to stay at the airport instead of venturing out into the city.

"We decided it wasn't worth the risk," one man said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

TVNZ reporter Kimberlee Downs was at the protests in Hong Kong. Source: 1 NEWS

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said New Zealanders going to Hong Kong should exercise "increased caution" and avoid all protests.

Protests were initially sparked by a controversial extradition bill that would allow for Hong Kong residents to be extradited to mainland China, but tensions between demonstrators and police have now boiled over.

Beijing’s described the action as "terrorism".

Your playlist will load after this ad

An Air New Zealand flight that landed in Auckland on August 13 was one of the last to depart. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Travel
Auckland
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A still image from a video of a pig being brutally killed using the blunt side of an axe which was live streamed on Facebook.
MPI and SPCA investigating horrific video showing man attempting to kill pig using blunt side of axe
2
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
3
Former All Blacks coach John Hart.
Former All Blacks coach John Hart condemns props, Ben Smith after Wallabies loss
4
The Mowbray family has climbed the ladder by $2 billion in one year to spot number five.
NBR Rich List sees toy tycoons hit spot number five, grow wealth by $2 billion
5
Carter was all smiles bumping into old Crusaders teammates such as Ryan Crotty.
Hugs and smiles as rugby great Dan Carter rocks up to All Blacks training session
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:46
The dairy giant made a loss of $196 million last year, and it's going to be worse this time around.

Government won't step in for Fonterra farmers as $675 million loss looms - Ardern
00:48
Carter was all smiles bumping into old Crusaders teammates such as Ryan Crotty.

Hugs and smiles as rugby great Dan Carter rocks up to All Blacks training session
02:42
The Stats NZ chief executive stepped down after a damning independent review of the census.

Government's top statistician resigns in wake of Census 2018 debacle

Houses (file picture).

July boost in house sales may signal early onset of renewed growth - REINZ