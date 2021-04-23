TODAY |

Kiwi taxpayers contribute $26 million to tracking methane gases in space

Source:  1 NEWS

Tracking one of the main causes of global warming from space is getting a $26 million boost from Kiwi taxpayers.

The money will help fund a global methane-tracking satellite set to be launched next year. Source: 1 NEWS

The money invested by the Government will help fund a global methane -racking satellite set to be launched next year.

Kiwi company Rocket Lab will set up and run the mission, which will eventually be transferred to Auckland University's Te Pūnaha Ātea Space Institute.

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said the investment will pay off big for New Zealand.

“MethaneSAT is a really exciting opportunity to showcase New Zealand’s science and research expertise on the world stage, while making a significant contribution to climate change by mapping agricultural emissions of greenhouse gases,” Woods said.

“It’s great to see Auckland University, with the help of Rocket Lab, playing such a key role.”

The satellite will measure methane emissions from cow burps, gas pipeline leaks and other sources.

