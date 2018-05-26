 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kiwi students forfeit mobiles for 48 hours to fight 'endemic' and deadly car phone use

share

Alison Pugh 

1 NEWS Reporter

Illegal cellphone use in cars has been described as 'endemic' by a group of students campaigning to reverse the dangerous trend.

Students Against Dangerous Driving are campaigning to highlight the deadly trend of mobile use behind the wheel.
Source: 1 NEWS

Students Against Dangerous Driving (SADD) has organised a weekend long campaign called Phone Free 48, encouraging people to keep their eyes on the road and not their phones.

Students across the country will go without their phones for 48 hours, from Friday night until Sunday night, and will be sponsored by family and friends.

Piper Young, a SADD National leader at St Dominic's College, said phones are a big part of young people's lives, and entrenched in everyday activities.

"You know, you have your phone everywhere, you need it to do your Snapchat, your need it for your Instagram, to call your Mum, everything like that!" Ms Young said.

She and many of her friends are going cold turkey on their technology all weekend.

"It takes roughly like four seconds to read a text message and so if you take your eyes off the road for four seconds, a lot could happen. You could swerve, or someone else could cut in front of you and you could rear-end them. So the possibilities are endless."

Young people are the group most likely to be involved in crashes caused by distractions in the car. And the safety of young drivers appears to be getting worse.

Crashes involving young drivers on learner and restricted licences have risen by 74 per cent since 2013, compared with an overall increase of 40 per cent for the whole population.

Young learner and restricted licence holders now account for around one in seven fatal or serious injury crashes.

AA's Dylan Thomsen agrees the problem is worse for young people, as they’re the group most likely to be involved in a crash due to distracted driving.

"If you're using a phone illegally for a call, you're about four times more likely to be involved in crash; Texting, you're more like 23 times more likely to be involved in a crash," Mr Thomsen said.

Donna Govorko, SADD's National Manager, said young people are the perfect advocates to instill change in other young people.

"You can just drive alone today, and you'll see people using their phones, and it's endemic around our whole culture. It's a behaviour change - it's people understanding that looking down at your phone can be fatal," Ms Govorko said.

Related

Accidents

Alison Pugh

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Badly-injured Kiwi woman missing for three days found in US national park

00:30
2
The money was transferred to The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund live on her talk show, leaving her speechless.

Watch as Ashton Kutcher brings Ellen DeGeneres to tears with massive $4 million donation to her wildlife charity

3
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 12 May 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Warriors surrender huge halftime lead against ruthless Rabbitohs at Mt Smart Stadium

02:01
4
Just weeks out form the birth of her first child, the PM has sat down to discuss how she will manage public interest, privacy and parenthood.

Video: Jacinda Ardern's most candid interview yet on impending motherhood - 'focused on getting through the actual birth'


5
Rain pouring down on most of the North Island.

Your weekend forecast: Pull the curtains, more heavy rain, thunder & snow on the way

01:32
Students Against Dangerous Driving are campaigning to highlight the deadly trend of mobile use behind the wheel.

Kiwi students forfeit mobiles for 48 hours to fight 'endemic' and deadly car phone use

Students Against Dangerous Driving has organised a weekend campaign encouraging people to keep their eyes on the road, not their phones.

01:50
TVNZ and NZ On Air are today celebrating the launch of their band new children’s media platform

HEIHEI, the ad-free streaming platform aimed at Kiwi kids launches: 'a safe, online place where they can see themselves'

TVNZ and NZ On Air are today celebrating the launch of their band new children’s media platform.

02:01
Just weeks out form the birth of her first child, the PM has sat down to discuss how she will manage public interest, privacy and parenthood.

Video: Jacinda Ardern's most candid interview yet on impending motherhood - 'focused on getting through the actual birth'

Just weeks out form the birth of her first child, the PM has sat down to discuss how she will manage public interest, privacy and parenthood.


The Auckland hospital has leaky buildings and the problem could be worse than initially thought

Cancer patients face delays in treatment due to Middlemore Hospital staffing 'state of crisis', claim doctors in letter to Health Minister

The letter was sent on behalf of 13 department heads at the hospital.

Police searching for 'Good Samaritan' who drove elderly woman home after being injured by unknown man in Oamaru Countdown carpark

The woman in her 70's was knocked to the ground at 2.45pm yesterday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 