TODAY |

Kiwi star of Mexican pro wrestling ushering in sport's renaissance in Lower Hutt amid Covid-19 stranding

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi Niwa McIlroy has made it big on the Mexican pro wrestling circuit and has now entered the highly-touted British leagues as a result.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Niwa McIlroy has made it big on the Mexican pro-wrestling circuit but he’s back in NZ because of Covid-19. Source: Seven Sharp

But Covid-19 has disrupted his plans to return to the UK.

Wrestling has been a dream of Mr McIlroy’s ever since childhood, begging his mum at 13 for $120 to join his local club.

Mr McIlroy soon gained fame as Johnny Idol, and he even had a little doll of himself made up.

“Not too bad, wrestling in front of 16,000 people,” he said of his time in Mexico after moving there at 23.

Now, he’s giving back and doing his part to help usher in a pro wrestling renaissance in Wainuiomata, in the Lower Hutt.

He said being stuck in New Zealand was “a bummer but also a blessing in disguise” because he could see his family and teach others what he knew.

Watch the full story, as well as reporter Julian Lee get thrown around, in the video above.

New Zealand
Wellington
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:05
What to do when you have too much cerumen - or earwax
2
Returnee thought to have recovered from Covid-19 tests positive again, put back in quarantine
3
Donald Trump adamant he wants four more years in power, struggles to outline plan for second term
4
‘Jaw-dropping’ decline in worldwide fertility rates could lead to ageing populations, risks to female rights
5
Lizzo shares her vegan routine as she adopts new diet during lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Four people rescued from cars stuck in flood water in the Coromandel as residents are told to stay home

Jofra Archer excluded by England for second test because of protocol breach
00:50

Report into Defence Force finds 'code of silence' in plan to eliminate sexual harassment
01:57

Dunedin observatory puts on early morning show for Matariki