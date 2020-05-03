Kiwi sock manufacturing company creates local jobs after work brought back from China

A New Zealand manufacturing company has made an effort to move more of its business back to Kiwi shores from China, which will create not only more jobs but higher quality products.

The Sparrow Family in The New Zealand Sock Company's modern plant with managing director Euan Sparrow on the far right. Source: New Zealand Sock Company

The New Zealand Sock Company managing director Euan Sparrow told Stuff it is making fewer products in China now after making significant upgrades to its Ashburton headquarters.

"We moved some production to China two years ago because of pricing issues," Mr Sparrow told Stuff.

"We've now brought that production back to New Zealand."

The company said it installed high-tech Italian machinery prior to New Zealand’s Alert Level 4 lockdown, which not only allowed for more local manufacturing jobs but also led them to expand their business by starting to make merino face masks.

There’s also bonuses for their main product as well, with socks manufactured here of a higher quality than what was made in Asia.

"We can make them in Ashburton for the same price we can make it in China," Mr Sparrow added.

The reason all of this is possible is the new Italian machinery installed in Ashburton which both cut the cost of each sock made and allowed for more innovation in designs, ultimately leading to the company’s face mask expansion.

Stock photo. Source: istock.com

Now all that’s left is for more retailers, such as Kathmandu and Farmers, to reopen so that more of the general Kiwi public can purchase NZ Sock Company products. When they do reopen, Mr Sparrow hopes Kiwis will continue the recent trend of buying New Zealand-made products.