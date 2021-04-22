TODAY |

Kiwi scientists find answer to ending invasive approaches to diagnosing gastric problems

Source:  1 NEWS

Gastric problems can be, well, a pain in the gut, but not only that - diagnosis has until now relied on invasive techniques.

The world first has the world, and patients, buzzing. Source: Seven Sharp

In a 'down-under' world-first, Kiwi company Alimetry have come up with a simple solution where a sticky pad attaches to a person’s stomach and uses a series of pulses to check on their gut’s inner workings.

Alimetry CEO and co-founder Professor Greg O’Grady told Seven Sharp the product will speed up diagnosis and help doctors find issues faster than ever.

“About one-in-five Kiwis will carry around some gut symptoms,” O’Grady said.

“About half the time it comes from the stomach so it’s one of the most common reasons someone might see a GP at the moment and it’s actually increasing for reasons we don’t understand.”

O’Grady added diagnosing gastric issues has been like a “black box” for medical experts for a long time.

“It’s not like we can do a blood test or an x-ray and see what’s going on with it,” he said.

“At the moment, patients come in and we end up doing a whole lot of tests that end up being negative, so we lack any objective data that tells us what’s going on.

“It just leads to a lot of confusion and dissatisfaction for patients and doctors.”

