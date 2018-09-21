Kiwi schoolgirl has left leg amputated after surviving September shark attack in Queensland

The Kiwi schoolgirl who was seriously hurt in a shark attack in Australia last month has had her left leg amputated.

Twelve-year-old Hannah Papps is still recuperating from the incident in Queensland Children's Hospital but is in a stable condition following a series of operations since the September 20 attack.

Hannah, whose family come from New Zealand but now live in Melbourne, was holidaying with her father and sister in Cid Harbour off Whitsunday Island when she was mauled by a shark in shallow waters.

She was rescued by helicopter after being bitten on the upper leg by a shark and was flown to the Mackay Base Hospital in a critical condition where she underwent surgery.

Hannah received some special support yesterday as she used a wheelchair for the first time since her amputation with Paralympian Ellie Cole visiting her.

The six-time Paralympic champion swimmer shared a picture of herself and Hannah on social media after the visit with Hannah wearing an Australian team shirt and a big smile.

"Twelve-year-old Hannah lost her leg to a shark attack only three weeks ago while holidaying in the Whitsundays," Cole wrote.

"Today she jumped in a wheelchair for the first time and I couldn't even keep up with her. She's going to be great."