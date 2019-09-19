TODAY |

Kiwi man who took 'support' clown to his redundancy meeting finds fame on UK morning TV

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Television
Employment
UK and Europe

If he could make light of losing his job, it comes as no surprise Josh Thompson was able to send UK's This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield into fits of laughter.

When Josh got an email that looked to be like he was losing his job, he used the opportunity to bring a clown as his "support person".

Since the news hit headlines around the world, Josh and his new pal Joe-the-clown also scored themselves a slot on the British television show.

Josh told the hosts he "didn't get the best vibe" from his former work's email. "It was a pretty serious tone, I thought best prepare for the worst."

But when asked why he opted for a clown, he used the opportunity to have another laugh.

"I thought the news was going to be quite bad, and I thought if it's going to be bad news, I best get a professional in.

"Obviously family and friends are the usual support people but to be honest my mum can't even juggle; so I thought best to get in Joe to make a few balloon animals and keep my spirits high."

He forked out $200 for the clown, so told the hosts his employers were lucky they got the free show - despite complaints Joe's balloon-animal-making was too loud during the meeting.

"I think they were a little bit taken aback," Josh said. "Smiles all around, you know, I think everyone was impressed by Joe - he is very good at what he does."

Good news for Josh, though. He said he had secured himself a new job since the dismissal.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Josh Thompson has made international headlines with his story about hiring a clown as his support person. Source: ITV
More From
New Zealand
Television
Employment
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Indonesia vows to send back contaminated plastic waste to New Zealand
2
Hansen hits out at Springboks' comments on refs before match – 'Pretty obvious what they’re trying to do'
3
Father grateful for work of Southern DHB's only neurosurgeon who saved son's life after 4m fall
4
Reiko Ioane overtaken by George Bridge, Sevu Reece after untimely 'flat patch', says Steve Hansen
5
Jacinda Ardern's Japan trip off to bumpy start as she names wrong nation
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

GDP rises 0.5 per cent for June quarter
03:34

Growers say fruit will rot unless Government speeds up migrant worker decision
01:50

Tamihere says groups objecting to his use of Nazi phrase have no right to be thought police
02:22

Fellowship of the actors: Robyn Malcolm says 'Hobbit Law' should protect actors on Amazon series