TODAY |

Kiwi man found dead with head injuries in Malaysia

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Asia
Crime and Justice

A New Zealand citizen has been found dead with head injuries in Malaysia, and the death remains unexplained.

Malaysian media are reporting that Barry James Stanley, 63, was found dead on a jetty at Labuan on Sunday NZT.

Media reports quoted Labuan police chief Superintendent Muhamad Farid Ahmad, who said Mr Stanley and another compatriot - Alastair Charles Muir - had sailed to the island of Labuan from nearby Brunei about 12pm local time.

Mr Muir reportedly went to a nearby hotel for lunch and when he returned about two hours later he found Mr Stanley lying unconscious on the jetty.

"He shouted for help from the security guard at the guardhouse and with the help of a Bruneian, they conducted CPR on him," Mr Ahmad said.

Mr Stanley was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead 15 minutes later.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of death, but Mr Stanley had reportedly suffered injuries to his head.

A spokesperson for New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said "the New Zealand High Commission in Kuala Lumpur is aware of the death of a New Zealander in Malaysia, and has offered consular assistance."

A Google Streeview image of the Jetty on Labuan in Malaysia. Source: Google
More From
New Zealand
Asia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:14
Breastfeeding now banned in all Wellington City Council pools
2
FULL LISTS: Kiwi sides announce squads for 2020 Super Rugby season
3
One of Auckland's best known restaurants closes its doors after 13 years
4
Avocado prices the lowest in almost three years
5
Fair Go: Should a two-pack of biscuits be the equivalent of two single packs?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man wanted over knife-point robbery of Invercargill store
00:17

They're not UFOs: SpaceX broadband satellite cluster to be visible over New Zealand
11:17

Rediscovering Aotearoa: Hauora/Health

Women still losing out financially in relationship break ups, expert says