Kiwi man found dead with head injuries in Malaysia

A New Zealand citizen has been found dead with head injuries in Malaysia, and the death remains unexplained.

Malaysian media are reporting that Barry James Stanley, 63, was found dead on a jetty at Labuan on Sunday NZT.

Media reports quoted Labuan police chief Superintendent Muhamad Farid Ahmad, who said Mr Stanley and another compatriot - Alastair Charles Muir - had sailed to the island of Labuan from nearby Brunei about 12pm local time.

Mr Muir reportedly went to a nearby hotel for lunch and when he returned about two hours later he found Mr Stanley lying unconscious on the jetty.

"He shouted for help from the security guard at the guardhouse and with the help of a Bruneian, they conducted CPR on him," Mr Ahmad said.

Mr Stanley was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead 15 minutes later.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of death, but Mr Stanley had reportedly suffered injuries to his head.