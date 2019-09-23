Kiwi inventor's idea could revolutionise the way the elderly and immobile are moved

A Christchurch inventor who made his name with the Springfree trampoline has come up with a new idea that could revolutionise the way the elderly and immobile are moved.

Called the Kera Patient Lifter, it's taken two decades to get the design just right.

The engineer's favourite invention, the Springfree trampoline, was hugely successful.



"There's something like 500,000 of those out there - there's 500,000 people who are happy with this presumably," Dr Keith Alexander says.

In the past 18 months, the lifter has finally reached its full potential.

"Its really exciting to see real people who need it using it, I'm just sort of amazed," says Mr Alexander.

"We'll see if we can make it a global phenomenon." he says.