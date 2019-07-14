Kiwi fans on edge of seats as Black Caps poised to battle England for World Cup

It was a competition position few people predicted, but tonight the Black Caps will battle England at the home of cricket, Lord's, for the World Cup.

Black Caps fans in London are gearing up for the game.

Those who didn't get a ticket to Lord's can watch the game on a big screen in the famous Trafalgar Square. Kiwis are likely to be outnumbered at the fan zone in the square, however.

Queues formed outside Lord's early in the morning for tickets, but hopes were dashed, with tickets sold out.

That's when the scalpers offered tickets. One fan told of being offered three tickets for $NZ20,000.

"I just politely said thank you, but no thank you."

Back home, fans are set for one last night of very little sleep to catch the game.