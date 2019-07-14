TODAY |

Kiwi fans on edge of seats as Black Caps poised to battle England for World Cup

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Cricket World Cup

It was a competition position few people predicted, but tonight the Black Caps will battle England at the home of cricket, Lord's, for the World Cup.

Black Caps fans in London are gearing up for the game.

Those who didn't get a ticket to Lord's can watch the game on a big screen in the famous Trafalgar Square. Kiwis are likely to be outnumbered at the fan zone in the square, however.

Queues formed outside Lord's early in the morning for tickets, but hopes were dashed, with tickets sold out. 

That's when the scalpers offered tickets. One fan told of being offered three tickets for $NZ20,000.

"I just politely said thank you, but no thank you." 

Back home, fans are set for one last night of very little sleep to catch the game.

Among them are fans gathered at Auckland's Viaduct Harbour entertainment hub.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Black Caps fans are also geared up for the game in London, a competition few people predicted. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Cricket World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:31
The New Plymouth mother of three has been fighting ACC for nearly six years.
Cancer patient traumatised by surgery accident says ACC re-victimising claimants
2
An internal memo leaked to 1 NEWS reveals supermarkets are removing products defaced with protest stickers.
Vegan vigilantes defacing meat products a concern for supermarkets
3
Tepai Moeroa of the Eels celebrates after winning the match against the Rabbitohs during Day 2 of the NRL Auckland Nines Rugby League Tournament, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 7 February 2016. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz
'Bring the Bledisloe back where it belongs' - Eels NRL player lists his goals after signing with Australian Rugby
4
Appropriately for a club with such a rich Kiwi history, there was a special tribute for Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith.
Cameron Smith gets special tribute haka from Storm's Kiwi contingent after his 400th NRL game
5
The All Blacks captain gave a hilarious message of support, asking ‘how good it will be when the Black Caps stuff the Poms at the Home of Cricket?"
'Give ‘em a taste of Kiwi' - Kieran Read's hilarious sign off on All Blacks' message of support for Black Caps
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Earthquakes, wind gusts set off ski field eruption alarms on Mount Ruapehu
Housing Minister Jenny Salesa.

Earthquake-prone buildings changes to help provinces
Eerie cloud formation as storm brews in Canterbury region.

Wild weather lashes country causing lightning strikes, power outages and fierce winds
Simon Bridges.

Bridges: Clean vehicles plan would cost up to half billion dollars