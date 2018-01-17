 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kiwi cops hit the basketball court with kids to help them 'see past the uniform'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police in Lower Hutt have showcased their work with local youth by competing in a friendly neighbourhood basketball game with kids.

At the Naenae Clubhouse, the cops are taking on the kids, and there's a whole lot of hustle going on!
Source: Facebook/UNICEF New Zealand

Video of the game was posted to the UNICEF New Zealand Facebook page on Sunday with the police saying they hope the kids can see there's far more to New Zealand Police than just a uniform.

"What we lack in skill, we definitely make up for in passion and I think we give these guys a good run for their money.

"It's a great opportunity to get out and mix with the kids again," Sergeant Stephen Cross said.

Sergeant Cross hopes the interactions will help to have a positive influence on the local community, acknowledging there are many struggling families in the Lower Hutt area.

"I think it's really important for kids to be positive contributors to the community and if we can start from the ground up with that family, then that will just have a flow-on effect to everyone else".

Related

Wellington

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Thick fog covered the Harbour Bridge as weather conditions caused dozens of flights to be delayed or cancelled to and from Auckland Airport.

Civil Aviation Authority investigates after seaplane cruises under Auckland Harbour Bridge

01:50
2
The 29-year-old's entire family were killed in the accident.

Former Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt dies


00:24
3
Ms Ratu had her music still playing, and looks around confused.

'Don't f***ing touch me!' The shocking moment a man gropes a Gold Coast woman outside her apartment

00:28
4
Dimitri Payet's effort for Marseille saw Strasbourg's keeper stretchered off.

Watch: French star's ridiculous piece of skill injures goalkeeper in majestic solo goal

5
Sonny Bill Williams visited Mecca.

Sonny Bill Williams visits Mecca as part of Islamic pilgrimage

'Many whanau are absolutely hooked' - Maori health group urges govt to step up on sugary drinks

It comes after damning research into the sugar in drinks.


Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland of Norway Women U23 and Kristin Grubka of United States of America USA Women U23.

Waikato researcher delves into 'taboo' topic of periods in elite athletes

Menstrual cycles of elite athletes can be anywhere between 20 days and three months.


00:41
The pair kept it civilised as they took part in some traditional pre-bout posturing.

Watch: Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua eyeball each other fiercely during press conference theatrics

The pair kept their cool as they took part in some traditional pre-bout posturing.

02:00
Her cause of death hasn't yet been revealed.

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

The Cranberries became international stars in the 1990s with hits including Zombie and Linger.

02:06
The archaeological find includes part of a wall dating back to the New Zealand Land Wars.

'Treasure trove' of colonial history unearthed by Wellington road works

Early buildings, a fort and shells have been discovered at the CBD site.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 