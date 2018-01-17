Kiwi cops hit the basketball court with kids to help them 'see past the uniform'

Police in Lower Hutt have showcased their work with local youth by competing in a friendly neighbourhood basketball game with kids.

Video of the game was posted to the UNICEF New Zealand Facebook page on Sunday with the police saying they hope the kids can see there's far more to New Zealand Police than just a uniform.

"What we lack in skill, we definitely make up for in passion and I think we give these guys a good run for their money.

"It's a great opportunity to get out and mix with the kids again," Sergeant Stephen Cross said.

Sergeant Cross hopes the interactions will help to have a positive influence on the local community, acknowledging there are many struggling families in the Lower Hutt area.