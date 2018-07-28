 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Kiwi companies fighting against plastic food packaging by rethinking how they sell products

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Environment

Food packaging is a major contributor to our plastic wastelands, but some Kiwis have had enough.

In Nelson, Aunt Jean's Dairy's milk is sold in glass bottles like the good old days.

"It's infinitely more sustainable and milk from a glass bottle tastes great!" Aunt Jean's Cathy Raine said.

Aunt Jean's decided two years ago that less cash to line their pockets was worth ditching plastic packaging, so they collaborated with Auckland glass manufacturer O-I Glass New Zealand for a more environmentally conscious option.

"We work with a lot of brand owners and we see a lot more people wanting to understand sustainability and use that in their brand," O-I Glass' Bayard Sinnema said.

Ceres Organics has also jumped onboard by making changes to their packaging.

"'Compostable' can only be recycled in a council facility [and] 'biodegradable' will only break down into little pieces of plastic, but 'home compostable' means it can be composted at home and it's a natural material," Ceres Organics' Noel Josephson said.

However, New Zealand food producers aren't just repackaging for their own piece of mind.

"There's demand from the consumer. They don't want to see all of this waste. We get feedback at The Food Show about how much waste there is and where that is going," The Food Show's event manager Rebecca Stewart said.

Images of oceans covered in litter - like that of Bali and India - has become an impetus for a shift in thinking.

CaliWoods, which makes reusable stainless steel straws, says people were initially sceptical about the product.

"I launched here last year and people were saying, 'Why would I use a reusable straw?' This time, people are so much more aware of the plastic pollution problems."

1 NEWS' Jenny Suo met some food manufacturers who are sacrificing profits for the sake of the environment. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
There have been delays at Auckland Airport

No charges after Hawaiian Airlines staff suspect human trafficking
2

Watch: Waisake Naholo's little brother steamrolls five defenders to score solo stunner in Taranaki debut
3

LIVE: Joseph Parker v Dillian Whyte - Undercards nearly finished before Kiwi heavyweight begins road to redemption in London
4

Watch: Shocking moment enraged customer pelts fast food staff with food at popular Auckland mall

5

Explosion on Auckland boat leaves one person seriously injured
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Cropped image of woman wearing pink ribbon, symbol of breast cancer awareness

NZ breast cancer researchers receive $250,000 funding boost
01:56
He says he isn't taking his poor personal poll results lightly.

Simon Bridges rallies the troops at his first National Party conference as leader

Protected leopard seal shot dead on Northland beach
01:44
Road safety experts say the current curfew keeps the number of accidents down.

New bill proposed allowing restricted licence drivers behind wheel day or night

One dead in house fire south of Auckland

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland

One person has died in a house fire in Pukekohe, Auckland Region.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to a residential property on Blake Road about 8:45pm.

Several fire engines attended the fire.

The house was well ablaze when crews arrived.

One person was originally unaccounted for, but Fire and Emergency recently confirmed one person died in the fire.


Fire engine
Fire engine Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:06
Watch for the vital statistics ahead of the pair July 29 bout.

LIVE: Joseph Parker v Dillian Whyte - Undercards nearly finished before Kiwi heavyweight begins road to redemption in London

Number of women in the Armed Offenders Squad more than triples in four years

Kiwi companies fighting against plastic food packaging by rethinking how they sell products

One dead in house fire south of Auckland

Kiwi describes the terrifying moment she was evacuated from deadly California wildfires as flames lit up the sky

Explosion on Auckland boat leaves one person seriously injured

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland

A boat fire, caused from a possible explosion, has left one person seriously injured in Auckland tonight.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson has told 1 NEWS the incident happened at Herald Island, Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 6.35pm.

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesperson says "a male patient in his 40s suffered multiple burns to his body after his boat exploded and sunk in the Herald Island vicinity.

"He was transported to Whenuapai base by ambulance with Whenuapai fire crew and airforce personnel also assisting.

"The patient was then flown by Westpac 2 to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition."


Westpac 2 at Whenuapai airbase. Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Trust Helicopter
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland